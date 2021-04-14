Eat anjeer (figs) with milk before sleeping at night. Know how it helps to control blood pressure

Image Source : FREEPIK Eat anjeer (figs) with milk before sleeping at night

Anjeer (figs) are considered to be very good for health. It is a dry fruit that contains high levels of vitamin A, C, E, K, fiber magnesium, calcium, potassium, copper along with high anti-oxidant properties. On the other hand, if it is consumed with milk, its effects double. While it is no secret that milk is rich in calcium and helps make the bones strong, it has many other qualities that keep a person physically and mentally healthy.

Eating 2 anjeer (figs) with a glass of warm milk before going to bed at night keeps the heart healthy as well as the blood pressure in control.

How to consume anjeer with milk

Put 2-3 figs (anjeer) in a glass of milk and boil it. After that, consume it. If you don't want to boil it in milk, you can eat 2-3 dried figs with warm milk separately as well.

Learn about other health benefits of anjeer and milk.

Hormonal imbalance

In today's time, due to the bad lifestyle, the hormones of the body become imbalanced. This leads to many problems such as heart palpitations, blood pressure fluctuation, weight gain, stomach problems, sleepiness, fatigue all the time. To prevent hormonal imbalance, consume milk and figs before going to sleep.

Menstruation problems

Consuming figs with milk after menstruation (periods) is also beneficial for girls a sit helps relieve weakness and other related problems.

Digestion

If you have digestive system problems, figs (anjeer) and milk can prove to be very beneficial. It has properties that keep the stomach healthy as well as helps relieve problems like indigestion, constipation, diarrhea, acidity and others.

Blood pressure control

If you have problems with blood pressure, then consume milk and figs daily. Your blood sugar level will become normal in a few days. Figs are said to be an ideal food to eat if you suffer from high blood pressure. This fresh or dried fruit contains potassium which helps in the smooth functioning of muscles and balances the water level in the body.

Boost Fertility

Milk and figs contain nutrients like zinc, iron, magnesium, which help to boost fertility.

High energy

If you feel extremely tired after exercise, or after the workout, then start eating anjeer and milk. This will give you more energy.

Keep the heart healthy

If you want to keep your heart healthy, then eat figs and milk daily. This will also protect you from heart-related diseases as it regulates heart rate.

Healthy Skin

Anjeer is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. Consuming it makes your skin better. Along with this, it works as a moisturizer and helps get rid of every skin-related problem.

Bones will stay strong

Both figs and milk contain high amounts of calcium. By consuming it, the bones get stronger prevents diseases.

