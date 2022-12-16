DYK carbohydrates can help increase endurance during exercise; know carbs-rich foods for vegetarians

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of food items rich in carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are a macronutrient that plays an important role in the human diet. Regarded as the primary source of energy, they are said to impact an individual's brain health, physical endurance and heart health too. They are found in a wide variety of foods, including grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, and are an important source of energy for the body. Before we learn about sources of carbohydrates for vegetarians, know about six benefits of carbs:

Energy production: Carbohydrates are the body's primary source of energy. They are converted into glucose, which is used by the body to fuel physical activity and other functions.

Brain function: The brain relies on glucose as its primary source of energy. Consuming carbohydrates can help improve brain function and cognitive performance.

Physical performance: Carbohydrates are essential for physical performance, particularly during endurance exercise. They help to maintain blood glucose levels and delay the onset of fatigue.

Fiber: Many carbohydrate-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, are good sources of fiber. Fiber is important for digestive health and may help to reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Heart health: Some types of carbohydrates, such as those found in whole grains and legumes, may help to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Weight management: Carbohydrates can be a useful tool for weight management when consumed in appropriate amounts. They can help to regulate hunger and fullness, and can be part of a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods.

Some examples of carbohydrate-rich foods for vegetarians include:

Grains: bread, pasta, rice, oats, quinoa, etc.

Fruits: bananas, apples, oranges, mangoes, etc.

Vegetables: potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, peas, etc.

Legumes: beans, lentils, chickpeas, etc.

Dairy: milk, yogurt, cheese

Nuts and seeds: almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds, etc.

Sweets and snacks: cookies, cakes, pastries, candy, etc.

It is important to note that not all carbohydrates are created equal, and it is important to choose nutrient-dense sources of carbohydrates, rather than those that are highly processed and refined. Incorporating a variety of carbohydrates into the diet, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, can help to ensure that the body is getting all of the nutrients it needs.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

