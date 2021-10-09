Don't drink bitter tasting Bottle Gourd (lauki) juice, it can be fatal. Tahira Kashyap shares her experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap

Haven't we all read about the 'magical' benefits of bottle gourd (lauki) juice that is said to have the power to cure multiple things 'overnight'. Well, we can be assured that no medicine, fruit or vegetable can cure a disease overnight or make you lose weight in a week. One needs to have a proper diet, regular exercise and doctor's advice for better and healthy results. Making your own concoctions and mixing the wrong ingredients can be harmful. In a similar instance, author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is also the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share her distress caused by food poisoning, due to negligence and unawareness about bitter-tasting bottle gourd.

In an Instagram reel, Tahira recorded her ordeal putting forth the severe damage that could be caused by a regular food product if not aware.

"PLS LISTEN TO THIS!" she wrote in the caption of the video adding, "@instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%! Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It’s lethal. In the name of health just don’t keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don’t want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around."

After being admitted to an ICU, Tahira is back on the sets of her upcoming film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. Recently, Saiyami Kher wrapped the shoot for the film and currently Tahira is shooting along with Divya Dutta for her first directorial feature film.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also gearing up for the release of her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'.