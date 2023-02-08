Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Does right food help reduce stress? know how diet can help relieve anxiety

We all suffer from stress, and how we handle it can make all the difference. Stress management can be a powerful tool for wellness since too much stress is bad for us. There are many strategies, and one of them includes what we eat.

Stress is a common problem that we all have to deal with at some point in our lives. There are many factors that bring stress upon the body, external pressures such as work or family responsibilities, and internal influences – what we eat and how our digestive, immune and nervous systems are functioning. Foods can help tame stress in several ways. Comfort foods, like a bowl of warm oatmeal, boost levels of serotonin, a calming brain chemical. Other foods can cut levels of cortisol and adrenaline, stress hormones that take a toll on the body over time.

Stress-relieving foods

1. Oranges

Oranges make the list for their wealth of vitamin C. Studies suggest this vitamin can curb levels of stress hormones while strengthening the immune system. In one study of people with high blood pressure, blood pressure and levels of cortisol (a stress hormone) returned to normal more quickly when people took vitamin C before a stressful task.

2. Black Tea

Drinking black tea may help you recover from stressful events more quickly. One study compared people who drank 4 cups of tea daily for 6 weeks with people who drank another beverage. The tea drinkers reported feeling calmer and had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol after stressful situations.

3. Foods high in vitamin B

  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Eggs
  • Fortified cereal
  • Nutritional yeast
  • Organ meats

4. Magnesium-rich foods

  • Avocados
  • Bananas
  • Broccoli
  • Dark chocolate
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Spinach

5. Sweet potatoes

Eating whole, nutrient-rich carb sources like sweet potatoes may help lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Although cortisol levels are tightly regulated, chronic stress can lead to cortisol dysfunction, which may cause inflammation, pain, and other adverse effects.

6. Eggs 

Eggs are often referred to as nature’s multivitamin because of their impressive nutrient profile. Whole eggs are packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants needed for a healthy stress response.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

