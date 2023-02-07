Have you heard about Blue tea? Know unbelievable health benefits of this herbal tea

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AFROMEDWOMAN Health benefits of Blue tea

Butterfly pea flower tea, popularly known as Blue Tea, is a herbal tea that is totally caffeine free. It is a beverage made from the infusion of the flower petals of the Clitoria ternatea plant. Some of the blue tea benefits are proof of why it is known to be a hidden gem in the categories of tea. According to the Food & Nutrition Research journal, anthocyanins are antioxidants and natural pigments that give certain plants a blue-purple-red hue and are abundantly found in butterfly pea blooms. Depending on the environment's acidity (expressed as a pH value), anthocyanins can change colour.

Health benefits of Blue tea

1. Weight loss

One major problem that everyone faces in today’s generation is the problem of obesity. People work out, maintain strict diets and cut out sugar intake in total. It upsets any tea lover who needs to think of quitting tea because of obvious reasons. Tea Swan is ready to provide you with its natural, herbal, caffeine-free blue tea that aids in the process of weight loss. Apart from Green Tea, Blue Tea is the new trend

2. Good for skin and hair

The tea is well-known for its anti-aging benefits, due to its high antioxidant content. This makes the skin look younger and healthier from within. Blue tea is said to be great for the skin, due to its claimed anti-glycation effects, which fight skin aging. The flavonoids present in blue tea may also stimulate collagen production. Blue pea flower is excellent for the hair too, as it contains anthocyanin - a compound known to increase blood circulation in the head and therefore maintain a healthy scalp. It also helps in strengthening the hair follicles from within.

3. Stress reliever

The major benefits of blue tea include reducing stress. Antioxidants present in blue tea have a charismatic effect on the human body that helps them to lift up their mood and relax their mind. A good cup of blue tea before going to bed ensures that you have a good night's sleep with no work stress.

4. Acts as a paracetamol

It acts similarly to paracetamol and reduces pain and fever in the body. Blue tea has been used as a potential treatment option for respiratory disorders and is an excellent treatment for colds and coughs. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it helps to reduce the irritation of the lungs and drain excessive fluid build-up.

5. Facilitates digestion

The tea is rich in antioxidants, which makes it a great beverage to include in your detox diet, especially in summer. Antioxidants protect the body against free radical action. Free radicals are harmful substances that can damage healthy cells in the body. Drinking a cup of blue tea once or twice a week on an empty stomach flushes out toxins accumulated in the system and vastly improves digestive health.

