Valentine's Week: How to deal with anxiety of being single? 

Valentine's Week can be a tough time for singles. Being in love is a precious feeling and knowing that someone cares for you can make you feel valued and loved. During Valentine's especially, all public places will be filled with happy couples and this can lead to a crippling feeling of anxiety. If you are newly single, then the sight of a couple can remind you of your past relationship and put you in a vulnerable spot. However, there are ways by which you can avoid the anxiety of being single. This Valentine's let us know what are the advantages of being single and by what measures you can get rid of the anxiety of being single.

Being single is not too bad

The feeling of anxiety will only creep in if you are seeing being single as a crisis. It's not. Being single lets you do many things that you would not have done otherwise, depending on the likes and dislikes of your partner. A lot of negative feelings can creep in if you compare your life with others and equate your happiness with theirs. Know that being different is not bad and for once you can focus on yourself and be a better version of yourself. Romance will find you but self-love is paramount. You also need to remember that you are good enough, with or without your partner.

How to deal with the anxiety of being single?

Howsoever you may feel about being single, remember that there is nothing wrong with it. Human beings have an undeniable urge to love and be loved, but above all is self-love. You can feel pressured to find a partner but this can lead to you making the wrong decisions. Mentioned below are some ways to deal with the anxiety of being single.

-- Focus on your hobbies and passion. This will help in building your personality.

-- Try examining the reason why you’re single and see if it’s necessary right now or not.

-- Focus on doing things that will make you happy. That can be a hobby or spending time with friends.

-- Spend time with your family and this can give you a chance to get closer to them.

-- You can invest this time in travelling and discovering yourself.

