Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: What is DID? Know causes, signs and treatment

As we observe Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) Awareness Day in 2024, it is important to shed light on this often misunderstood and stigmatised mental health condition. DID, formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder, is a complex and debilitating disorder that affects approximately 1-3% of the population. On this day, we stand in solidarity with those who are living with DID and strive to raise awareness and understanding of this disorder.

What is DID?

Dissociative Identity Disorder is a mental health condition characterised by the presence of two or more distinct identities or personality states within an individual. These identities can have their unique traits, behaviours, and memories, and can take control of the person's thoughts, feelings, and actions. This can result in gaps in memory and a sense of detachment from one's surroundings. It is important to note that DID is not the same as schizophrenia, as individuals with DID are aware of their different identities and experiences.

Causes of DID

The exact cause of DID is still unknown, but research suggests that it may develop as a result of severe and prolonged trauma during childhood. This trauma can include physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, neglect, or other forms of trauma that disrupt the normal development of a child's sense of self. It is believed that dissociation, a defence mechanism used to cope with overwhelming experiences, can lead to the development of different identities as a way to compartmentalise traumatic memories.

Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of DID can vary greatly from person to person, making it a complex disorder to diagnose. Some common signs and symptoms include:

The presence of two or more distinct identities or personality states Gaps in memory or inability to recall important personal information Feeling detached from one's thoughts, feelings, and surroundings Frequent episodes of dissociation or "losing time" Changes in behaviour, attitudes, and preferences Severe anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues Difficulty functioning in daily life and maintaining relationships Self-harm or suicidal thoughts and behaviours

Treatment of DID

DID is a complex disorder that requires a comprehensive treatment approach. The first step in treatment is proper diagnosis, which can be challenging due to the complexity and overlapping symptoms of other mental health conditions. Once diagnosed, the most effective treatment for DID is psychotherapy, specifically a type of therapy called dissociative therapy.

Dissociative therapy focuses on understanding and integrating the different identities within an individual. This involves building trust and communication between identities to facilitate healing and reduce dissociative episodes. Other forms of therapy, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), can also help manage symptoms of DID.

Medication may also be prescribed to treat co-occurring mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, or sleep disturbances. However, medication alone is not an effective treatment for DID.

