Dengue on rise: 5 Ayurveda remedies that can help in faster recovery

Dengue is treated by treating its symptoms

Dengue is on the rise in several cities of India. Its fever is caused by the bite of female mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti species. This disease spreads rapidly during changes in temperature, rain, and humid weather. Common symptoms of dengue fever include vomiting, severe headache, nausea, skin rashes, joint pain, pain behind the eyes, and muscle pain. Timely treatment of dengue is very important, otherwise, this disease can also take a serious form. If not treated on time, one may have to face complex problems like fatigue, blood in vomit, continuous vomiting, bleeding gums, restlessness, severe stomach pain, and rapid bleeding.

Dengue is treated by treating its symptoms. There are some remedies in Ayurveda, which can help you get relief from this fever. Along with the medicines given to you by the doctor for dengue, you can also try Ayurvedic treatment to speed up your recovery.

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water has many benefits. It helps in keeping your health and skin healthy. A common symptom of dengue is vomiting, which causes dehydration in the body. Coconut water will not allow dehydration in your body. Therefore, definitely include it in your diet.

2. Fenugreek water

Fenugreek has many benefits, but it is also a powerful pain reliever. Soak fenugreek in water overnight, filter it, and drink it in the morning.

3. Papaya Leaves

Papaya leaves have been a popular remedy for treating dengue for a very long time. It provides relief from dengue symptoms by boosting immunity. Extract the juice of these leaves and drink it at least twice a day.

4. Neem Juice

Neem leaves have magical medical properties that contribute significantly to inhibiting the growth and spread of the virus in the body. It may also help increase blood platelet count by boosting immunity. Boil it in water for some time and then filter it and drink it.

5. Orange juice

Vitamin C works to boost the immune system. Drinking orange juice will not only strengthen your immunity but will also provide hydration to the body.

