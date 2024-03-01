Deepika Padukone pregnant at 38: What extra care does a pregnant woman need to take while in her late 30s?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips for women conceiving in their late 30s.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The actress successfully conceived in her late 30s. However, as women enter their late 30s, the decision to start a family often comes with a unique set of considerations and potential challenges. While pregnancy is a natural and beautiful journey regardless of age, women in their late 30s need to be aware of the additional care and precautions that may be necessary to ensure a healthy pregnancy and childbirth. Dr Karthika Reddy Byreddy, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, emphasizes the importance of proactive care and informed decision-making for women in this age group.

Fertility Evaluation:

One of the primary concerns for women in their late 30s is declining fertility. As women age, the quantity and quality of their eggs decrease, making conception more challenging. Therefore, she recommends fertility evaluation for women who are planning to conceive in their late 30s. This may include tests such as ovarian reserve testing, hormone level assessment, and a thorough reproductive health assessment to identify any underlying issues that may affect fertility.

Supplements and Vitamins:

Pregnancy in one's 30s may benefit from specific supplements and vitamins to support maternal and fetal health. Prenatal vitamins containing folic acid, iron, calcium, and vitamin D are essential for proper fetal development and maternal well-being. Omega-3 fatty acids like DHA support brain and eye development in the baby. Additionally, women in their 30s may require higher doses of certain nutrients, such as folate, to mitigate the risk of birth defects. Consulting with a healthcare provider is crucial to determine individualized supplement needs and ensure a healthy pregnancy for both mother and baby.

Preconception Counseling:

Preconception counselling is crucial for women in their late 30s to address any potential risks and optimize their health before pregnancy. I advise my patients to focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Additionally, discussing any existing medical conditions or medications with a healthcare provider is essential to ensure safe pregnancy planning.

Prenatal Screening and Genetic Counseling:

Advanced maternal age is associated with an increased risk of certain pregnancy complications, including chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome. Therefore, the doctor recommends prenatal screening tests such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) or amniocentesis for women in their late 30s to assess the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Genetic counselling can also provide valuable information about inherited conditions and help couples make informed decisions about their pregnancy.

Monitoring for Gestational Diabetes and Hypertension:

Pregnant women in their late 30s are at a higher risk of developing gestational diabetes and pregnancy-induced hypertension (preeclampsia). Regular prenatal visits and monitoring of blood sugar levels and blood pressure are essential to detect and manage these conditions early. I educate my patients about the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, monitoring their diet, and staying physically active to reduce the risk of developing these complications.

Increased Antenatal Surveillance:

Due to the higher risk of pregnancy complications associated with advanced maternal age, women in their late 30s may require additional antenatal surveillance. This may include more frequent prenatal visits, fetal growth ultrasounds, and fetal monitoring to ensure the well-being of both the mother and baby. Close monitoring allows for early detection and management of any potential issues that may arise during pregnancy.

Emotional Support:

Pregnancy can be an emotionally challenging time for women, especially those in their late 30s who may have concerns about fertility, pregnancy risks, and childbirth. As a gynaecologist, Dr Karthika prioritizes providing emotional support and counselling to my patients throughout their pregnancy journey. Open communication, empathy, and reassurance are essential in helping women navigate the physical and emotional changes associated with pregnancy.

As a gynaecologist, Dr Karthika encourages women in their late 30s to take proactive steps to prioritize their reproductive health and seek guidance from healthcare providers to ensure a smooth and successful pregnancy journey.

