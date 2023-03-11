Dairy products to sugary drinks; foods you should avoid if you have PCOS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are the foods you should avoid if you have PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects approximately 5-10% of women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS often experience irregular menstrual cycles, high levels of androgen hormones, and multiple cysts on their ovaries. In addition to these symptoms, women with PCOS may also struggle with weight gain, insulin resistance, and inflammation.

One of the key ways to manage PCOS is through a healthy diet. Certain foods can exacerbate symptoms of PCOS, while others can help alleviate them. Here are some of the foods that women with PCOS should avoid.

Processed foods

Processed foods, including fast food, frozen dinners, and packaged snacks, are often high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. They can also contain artificial flavours and preservatives, which can contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance. Women with PCOS should avoid these foods as much as possible and opt for whole, minimally processed foods instead.

Sugary drinks

Sodas, fruit juices, and other sugary drinks can cause blood sugar levels to spike and lead to insulin resistance. Women with PCOS should avoid these beverages and instead opt for water, herbal tea, or low-sugar alternatives like coconut water or kombucha.

High-glycemic index foods

High-glycemic index foods, such as white bread, pasta, and rice, can also cause blood sugar levels to spike. Women with PCOS should choose whole-grain alternatives instead, which are higher in fibre and can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Dairy products

Some women with PCOS may be sensitive to dairy products, which can cause inflammation and worsen insulin resistance. Women with PCOS should experiment with removing dairy products from their diet to see if it improves their symptoms.

Soy products

Soy products contain phytoestrogens, which can interfere with hormonal balance in women with PCOS. Women with PCOS should limit their intake of soy products, including tofu, soy milk, and soy-based meat substitutes.

FAQs

Q1. Can PCOS affect fertility?

Ans: Yes, PCOS can affect fertility. Women with PCOS may have difficulty getting pregnant due to irregular menstrual cycles and hormonal imbalances.

Q2. What are the symptoms of PCOS?

Ans: The symptoms of PCOS can vary from woman to woman but often include irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth, and hair loss.

