COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: Oral pill for coronavirus could be ready by year-end, says Pfizer CEO

COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: The government and citizens are appealing to people to get themselves vaccinated and stay at home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2021 7:57 IST
COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: The fight with coronavirus has been going on all over the world but in India the matter remains quite sensitive. People of all age groups dying endlessly, shortage of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, Remdesivir injections are the problems being faced by the citizens. Amid the hour of crisis, everyone is coming out for help through the medium of social media and sharing medical updates. Even the government is appealing to people to get themselves vaccinated and stay at home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. While people wait for the solution of the problem, US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said that the company's Covid-19 oral antiviral pill, which is in early-stage trials, could be ready by the end of the year.

 It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

 

  • May 03, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 151.7 mn

     The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 151.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.18 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 151,774,770 and 3,188,331, respectively.

    The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,389,652 and 576,719, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 19,164,969 cases.

  • May 03, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    COVID testing tally in India

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to May 1, 2021 for Covid-19, of these 18,04,954 samples were tested on Saturday.

     

  • May 03, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vaccine tally in India

    The health ministry said that a total of 15,68,16,031 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 18,26,219 people administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

     

  • May 03, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India records highest Covid deaths of 3,689 in 24 hrs, 3.92L cases

    A day after recording over four lakh cases of corona infections, India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, highest daily death toll due to infections, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. It is the 11th day in a row when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past five days.

    India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,95,57,457, the highest since the pandemic started in 2020, with 33,49,644 active cases and 2,15,542 deaths so far. According to MoHFW, 3,07,865 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured, taking the total recoveries to 1,59,92,271.

  • May 03, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Prior Covid infection may help vaccine fight new variants

    A single dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against Covid may boost immunity against the coronavirus variants, only in people who were previously infected with the deadly virus, a study has found, highlighing the importance of a second dose. In people who have not previously been infected and have so far only received one dose of vaccine, the immune response to variants of concern may be insufficient, said the team of researchers at Imperial College London, Queen Mary University of London and University College London.

    The study, published in the journal Science, looked at immune responses in UK healthcare workers at Barts and Royal Free hospitals following their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. People who had previously had mild or asymptomatic infection had significantly enhanced protection against the UK and South Africa variants, after a single dose of the mRNA vaccine. In those without prior Covid-19, the immune response was less strong after a first dose, potentially leaving them at risk from variants.

    -IANS

  • May 03, 2021 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How India can fight covid?

  • May 03, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Safety guidelines to protect yourself from COVID

    Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Ministry Of Health shared safety guidelines alongside a tweet reading, "Be wise and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviours everywhere, everytime. Share this information and help us to help you. Remember, Safai, Dawai, Kadai, Jeetenge corona se ladai.  #Unite2FightCorona"

  • May 03, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pfizer's oral drug against Covid could be ready by 2022, says pharma giant's CEO

    An oral drug for treating COVID-19 could be ready next year, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said.

     

