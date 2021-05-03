Image Source : PTI COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: Oral pill for coronavirus could be ready by year-end, says Pfizer CEO

COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: The fight with coronavirus has been going on all over the world but in India the matter remains quite sensitive. People of all age groups dying endlessly, shortage of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, Remdesivir injections are the problems being faced by the citizens. Amid the hour of crisis, everyone is coming out for help through the medium of social media and sharing medical updates. Even the government is appealing to people to get themselves vaccinated and stay at home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. While people wait for the solution of the problem, US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said that the company's Covid-19 oral antiviral pill, which is in early-stage trials, could be ready by the end of the year.

It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-