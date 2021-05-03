Delhi govt launches online portal seeking people support globally to fight pandemic

Image Source : PTI Delhi government launches online portal to seek help in fight against pandemic.

India is battling the second wave of coronavirus and facing challenges like oxygen availability, crucial medicines as cases continue to rise. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka are among states worst affected with respect to daily new cases. Among many things that health facilities are battling day and night in the national capital is the availability of oxygen, oxygen concentrators, vital life-saving medicines.

In order to overcome the situation, the Delhi government has launched an online portal through which people from all over the world will be able to help Delhi in its fight against Corona pandemic.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has called for helping the people of Delhi in this important fight. The Kejriwal government has launched an online portal through which people from all over the world can donate medical equipment and funds.

Support Delhi government through this website

Those wishing to help Delhi in the fight against Covid-19 can donate necessary medical equipment and funds through the website delhifightscorona.in/donate.

DDC will coordinate with these Corona heroes and provide a systematic mechanism for the donation of essential equipment. Through this website, information about the use of equipment, its donation amount and the certificate of appreciation of the donor will be found.

Objective to overcome the shortage of medical equipment

Through this protal, the Kejriwal government is looking to end the shortage of other medical devices in Delhi, including oxygen concentrator, and D-type oxygen cylinders.

The government says that Indian and abroad citizens have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with such medical emergencies in the country. We request everyone to cooperate as much as possible.

More than 5,000 oxygen concentrators received

With the introduction of the portal, a large number of people are coming forward to cooperate. More than five thousand oxygen concentrators and 36 oxygen plants have been received. These equipment will soon start being used in the treatment of Delhiites. People in India and abroad can donate similar tools to help them in the fight against Corona in difficult times through the portal: delhifightscorona.in/donate

