Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to set up 250-bed Covid facility

In view of the coronavirus crisis in the country, Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj will be opening up a Covid facilty which will be functional in next 3-5 days. The facility will be equipped with all Covid related requirements like beds, oxygen and all crucial medicine availability.

The facility will be having upto 250 beds, equipped with all facilities. All the services that would be offered by Gurudwara will be free off cost. The hospital has also arranged around 100 oxygen concentrators.

Meanwhile, amid this crisis time, in a positive development, the Centre Monday said the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in some states remains a cause of concern and while a few others like Delhi and Maharashtra are plateauing in terms of daily cases. The Centre said these are "very early signals" and containment efforts have to continue to break the chain of transmission.

Addressing a news briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

He said states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal are still showing an increase in daily infections.

Delhi, which had recorded 25,294 cases on April 24, registered 24,253 cases on May 2. Similarly, Maharashtra had reported 65,442 infections on April 24 and 62,417 on April 30.

Chhattisgarh, where 15,583 cases were reported on April 29, recorded 14,087 fresh cases on May 2.

