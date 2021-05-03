Avoid repeated CT Scan, can cause cancer, warns AIIMS Director

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CT-Scan and biomarkers are being misused. There is no advantage in doing CT-Scan if you have mild symptoms. One CT-Scan is equivalent to 300 chest x-rays, it's very harmful, says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday in a presser advised people not to rush for CT-Scan if they are having mild symptoms of Covid19, since there are side-effects to it and risk of cancer.

In view of the pandemic situation, people even with mild symptoms are rushing to get CT-Scan again and again, however, according to AIIMS Director, there is no advantage.

Educating people about the same, AIIM Director Dr. Guleria said, "CT-Scan and biomarkers are being misused. There is no advantage in doing CT-Scan if you have mild symptoms. One CT-Scan is equivalent to 300 chest x-rays, it's very harmful."

Meanwhile, speaking on oxygen availability in the country, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal, said, "We're planning to use gaseous oxygen for medical purposes. Industrial units that make oxygen which is suitable for medical purpose and are near cities, we're planning to make temporary COVID care centers with oxygenated beds around them."

"We're seeing a positive approach in recoveries too. On May 2, the recovery rate was at 78% & on May 3 it climbed up to almost 82%. These are early gains on which we have to work on regularly," Lav Agarwal added.

