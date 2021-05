Image Source : PTI (FILE) A view of the iconic building of Lucknow, Imambada as ASI protected monuments remained shut for visitors, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the entire state by two more days. As per the latest order, the restrictions will remain in place in all 75 districts till May 6 morning. The restrictions were slated to be lifted on Tuesday (May 4) morning. This is the second extension of lockdown-like curfew in the country's most populous state.

