Two separate road accidents in Kerala leave five dead and three injured

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala witnessed two fatal road accidents within hours of each other, leaving five people dead and five others injured, including two who are in critical condition. The incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday, with one crash involving a family of three and another involving five friends travelling in a car.

The first accident occurred around midnight on Saturday when a speeding car hit a motorcycle carrying a family in the district. Muneer, 35, his wife Shifna, 24, and their three-year-old son Emil Aibak, all residents of Edakkazhiyur, were killed in the collision.

Family of three killed in speeding car crash

According to police, the family was travelling on a motorcycle when a car travelling at high speed hit their vehicle. The collision caused extensive damage to both the car and the motorcycle. Police said the driver of the car was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. The driver fled the scene and remains absconding, while the car and two passengers travelling in it have been taken into custody.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the crash and trace the absconding driver.

Second crash kills two friends, leaves three injured

In another accident early Sunday morning, two people were killed and three others injured after a tipper lorry collided with a car on National Highway-66 in the district. All five people travelling in the car were friends and residents of Koomanna. The accident took place around 3:30 am on the Kozhikode-Thrissur NH-66 stretch at Idimuzhikkal. According to police, a stone-carrying tipper lorry entered the highway and travelled a short distance before taking a U-turn to enter the service road. It then collided with the car approaching from the opposite direction.

The impact left several passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Local residents reportedly cut open the car to rescue those inside.

Two injured in critical condition

All five occupants were rushed to Kozhikode Medical College, where two were declared brought dead. The three injured passengers were admitted to the casualty ward, with police saying the condition of two of them was critical. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the Kozhikode Medical College morgue.

Thenhipalam police reached the crash site, removed the damaged vehicles from the road and restored traffic movement. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Accidents come amid recent road tragedy

The two crashes come amid shock in the region over the death of eight students from Tamil Nadu in another road accident at Kaipamangalam. That incident took place late on Friday night when the vehicle carrying the students collided with the rear of a parked lorry on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam.

With multiple fatal crashes reported in the region within a short span, the latest incidents have once again brought road safety and the risks associated with speeding and dangerous manoeuvres into focus.

(With inputs from PTI)

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