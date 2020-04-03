Coronavirus: Baba Ramdev shows which yoga asanas are best for asthma, diabetes, blood pressure

Image Source : INDIA TV Baba Ramdev shows which yoga asanas are best for asthma, diabetes, blood pressure

There has been an outcry in the entire country regarding the Coronavirus. Everyone is imprisoned in their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Along with this, the government and doctors are appealing to people to take care of their hygiene. While it is important to keep good hygiene, good immunity also plays an important role in fighting coronavirus. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, revealed how you can avoid the infection of coronavirus by staying at home and performing yogas asanas. Baba Ramdev showed yoga asanas that should be done by people who have asthma, diabetes, chronic diseases and arthritis.

Tips to fight Coronavirus:

Baba Ramdev explained how you can easily avoid coronavirus infection by increasing immunity through the following tips

Do one or half hour pranayam daily. Adding drops of medicinal oil to the nose will benefit. Gargle by adding salt to hot water. Eat Chyawanprash daily. Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Herbal Tea is beneficial Use ginger, black pepper, turmeric, garlic. Do this yoga daily

Baba Ramdev also shared various yoga asanas that are beneficial in the building of immunity.

Udgeeth Pranayama

Udgeeth Pranayama is also called 'Omkari Japa'. You can also call it meditation. This keeps the nervous system calm. Along with this, acragata increases as the mind remains calm.

Bhramari pranayama

This pranayama relaxes the nerves of the brain and provides special benefits to the brain. The waves of the sound of honey bee provide natural peace to the mind.

Anulom Vilom

By doing this yoga, your lungs will become stronger. With this, the body will increase the level of pure oxygen. It will also strengthen the muscles.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

In Kapalbhati Pranayama, you release a deep breath from the nose. While exhaling, you pull the stomach inward. You can avoid many diseases by performing these asanas.

Bhastrika pranayama

Drains excess phlegm from the lungs. Oxygenates the blood increasing the vitality of all the organs and tissues. Strengthens and tones the abdominal region. Calms the mind.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page