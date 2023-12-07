Constipation Awareness Month: 5 best home remedies to get rid of anal fissures

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 best home remedies to get rid of anal fissures.

December is Constipation Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about a common yet uncomfortable digestive issue. Constipation is defined as having less than three bowel movements per week or difficulty passing stool. It can be caused by a variety of factors such as dehydration, lack of fibre in the diet, and certain medications. One potential complication of chronic constipation is an anal fissure, which is a small tear in the lining of the anus that can cause pain and discomfort. In honour of Constipation Awareness Month, let's discuss the top five home remedies to help get rid of anal fissures.

Increase Your Fiber Intake

One of the most common causes of constipation is a lack of fibre in the diet. Fibre helps add bulk to stool and aids in its movement through the digestive tract. When there is not enough fibre in the diet, stool can become hard and difficult to pass, leading to constipation. To prevent and treat constipation, it is essential to increase your fibre intake. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are excellent sources of fibre.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can also contribute to constipation and anal fissures. When the body does not have enough water, it absorbs more from the stool, making it hard and difficult to pass. It is crucial to drink enough water throughout the day to stay hydrated and promote regular bowel movements.

Warm Sitz Baths

A warm sitz bath can provide relief for those who have anal fissures. Sitz baths involve sitting in warm water for 10-15 minutes to help soothe the anal area and promote healing. The warm water can also help relax the muscles in the anus, making it easier to pass stool. You can add Epsom salts or essential oils like lavender or chamomile to the bath for added relaxation and healing benefits.

Use a Stool Softener

Another effective home remedy for constipation and anal fissures is using a stool softener. These over-the-counter medications work by drawing water into the stool, making it easier to pass. They are generally safe and effective for short-term use, but it is always best to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new medication, especially if you have other health conditions or are taking other medications.

Apply Topical Creams

Several over-the-counter creams can help relieve symptoms of anal fissures. These creams often contain ingredients like hydrocortisone, which can reduce inflammation and pain in the anal area. They may also contain ingredients like witch hazel or aloe vera, which can help soothe the skin and promote healing. It is essential to follow the directions on the product and consult with your doctor if your symptoms persist.

