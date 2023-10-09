Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Know how genetic testing is helpful in early diagnosis of the disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how genetic testing is helpful in early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign held in the month of October to educate and raise awareness about breast cancer, as well as to support those who have been affected by this disease. In 2023, the campaign will mark its 39th year of raising awareness and promoting early detection, prevention, and treatment methods. During this month, various organisations, businesses, and individuals will come together to spread information about breast cancer, share personal stories, and raise funds for research and support programs. The colour pink will be prominently featured as a symbol of solidarity and hope for those facing breast cancer. Events such as walks, runs, and fundraisers will be held to raise money for breast cancer research and support services. The goal of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023 is to continue spreading awareness and knowledge about the importance of early detection and treatment, as well as to provide support to those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. To observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023, Dr Kunal Patel, Molecular Oncopathologist -Neuberg Centre for Genomic Centre, has explained how genetic testing is helpful in early diagnosis of the disease.

Genetic testing has emerged as a powerful tool for the early diagnosis and management of breast cancer. It empowers individuals with knowledge of their genetic predisposition, facilitates early intervention, guides treatment decisions, and fuels ongoing research. As technology advances and becomes more accessible, its impact on breast cancer care is likely to continue growing, offering hope for better outcomes and ultimately, the eradication of this devastating disease. First and foremost, genetic testing can identify specific gene mutations that significantly increase the risk of breast cancer. Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, for example, are strongly linked to a higher likelihood of developing the disease. Knowing one's genetic makeup can lead to early intervention, such as increased surveillance and preventive measures like prophylactic mastectomies

Besides this, genetic testing can be instrumental in identifying familial patterns. If a person tests positive for a cancer-related gene mutation, it may prompt other family members to undergo testing as well. Early detection can save lives not only for the individual but also for those who share the same genetic risk factors.

Furthermore, Genetic testing also aids in personalized treatment planning. Understanding the genetic profile of a patient's tumour can inform targeted therapies that may be more effective and less invasive than traditional treatments, resulting in better outcomes and improved quality of life.

