Blood thickening can be an issue during winter; know how to avoid it with home remedies

Thick blood or hypercoagulability can result from conditions that affect blood clotting, such as polycythemia vera. Medication and lifestyle choices can help reduce the risk of blood clots and other complications. When blood is thick, it can hinder the movement of oxygen, hormones, and nutrients throughout the body, preventing them from reaching tissues and cells. This can cause low oxygen levels in the cells and lead to hormonal and nutritional deficiencies.

Symptoms of thick blood

Many don’t have any symptoms of thick blood until they experience a blood clot. The blood clot usually occurs in a person’s vein, which can cause pain and affect circulation in and around the area where the clot occurs. Some of the symptoms include

Excessive menstrual bleeding

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Easy bruising

Headache

High blood pressure

Itching skin

Lack of energy

Shortness of breath

Here are some home remedies for blood thinning

1. Ginger

Ginger also contains salicylate and has anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent blood clotting. Acetylsalicylic acid, which is used to prepare medicine, is synthetically derived from salicylate. It can help prevent stroke and heart attack.

2. Turmeric

The active compound present in turmeric known as curcumin works on the blood platelets to prevent clots. Its medicinal properties can also help in curing the pain caused due to the formation of clots.

3. Garlic

Garlic has sulphur compounds that are known to melt blood clots. Consume one raw garlic clove in the morning for effective results. Garlic works on the smooth muscles of the arteries and causes them to relax and dilate, thereby lowering blood pressure.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains coumarin, a powerful blood-thinning agent. Warfarin, a commonly used blood-thinning drug, is derived from coumarin. Chinese cassia cinnamon contains a much higher coumarin content than Ceylon cinnamon, according to 2012 Pharmacognosy Research. However, taking coumarin-rich cinnamon on a long-term basis can cause liver damage.

5. Flax Seeds and Chia Seeds

These tiny seeds are full of healthy omega-3 fatty acids that help in preventing blood clots and improve blood circulation. Flaxseeds are said to make platelets, the blood cells involved in clotting, less sticky. In fact, these seeds may reduce the risk of hardening the arteries. Chia seeds are known to be natural blood thinners. They come packed with essential nutrients, especially omega-3 fatty acids that are good for the heart.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

