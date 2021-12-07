As Omicron looms over our heads, here're 5 immunity boosting drinks to make with kitchen ingredients

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In the past two years we have learnt that the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the new covid variant, Omicron turns out to be more alarming and devastating than the previous one, it has become absolutely necessary to strengthen ones immune system. For achieving the same, using homegrown plants, 'kadhas', and a nutrient-rich and diverse diet seems like a good way to go.

Here are five drinks or kadhas that you can make from simple kitchen ingredients that can help you boost your immunity so your body builds up the strength to put up a fight against foreign pathogens.

Golden milk

Earlier, the Ministry of Ayush advised having 'Chyawanprash' in the morning and 'golden milk' (milk with turmeric) daily to boost immunity. "Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyawanprash" suggested the Ministry.

Herbal tea or decoction

The Ministry of Ayush also stressed taking herbal tea or decoction ('kadha') for better immunity. It can be made from Tulsi (basil), dalchini (cinnamon), kalimirch (black pepper), shunthi (dry ginger) and munakka (raisin). Once can have it once or twice a day, with jaggery or fresh lemon juice in it for better taste.

Tulsi with ginger concoction

It is believed to be one of the best lifestyle approach to health. Considered as a potent immunity booster tulsi and ginger have a unique combination of pharmacological actions that promote well-being and resilience. This combination increases anti-oxidant molecules and enhance the activity of antioxidant enzymes that protect ones body.

Orange, papaya agua fresca

You can cleanse your digestive system and improve immunity with this simple drink. All you need is four cups of peeled and deseeded ripe papaya. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher or large glass jar. Add and one and haflf cups of freshly squeezed orange juice and half a cup lime juice. Add another one and half cup of water and you're good to go. If you like it sweet, you can add two tablespoons of honey.

Ginger tea

As mornings have got more colder Ginger tea can be a good option. However, Ginger does a lot than just adding a hint of flavour to your favourite beverage. Ginger is used for its warming effect. Ginger increases body temperature, which is ideal if you are suffering from a cold. It can be used for throat infections and to relieve congestion in Sinusitis. Consumption of Ginger reduces cold and conquers a dry, irritating cough by increasing human Bronchial Smooth Muscle Cell (BSMC) migration and proliferation and reversing phthalate ester-mediated airway remodelling. Some studies reveal that Ginger has many therapeutic properties, including antibiotic, antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Have Ginger tea, Ginger kadha, Ginger wadi, add Ginger in soups & veggies, and in chilli pickles, etc.

Giloy and tulsi

Studies have proved that Giloy possesses immune-o-simulator properties. It helps to flush out the toxins from the body. Giloy also contains Antipyretic (fever controlling) properties. Tulsi is known as the ''the queen of herbs''. Tulsi is said to prevent disease, promote general health, well-being and longevity and assist in dealing with the stresses of daily life. Combination of these two superb herbs gives you a healthy and long life. Giloy Tulsi Plus is a traditionally-known herb that boosts immunity level and balances all three 'doshas'.

It is important to note that when consumed in small quantities and under medical guidance of your physician, these ingredients are harmless. However, serious consequences are faced when there is an imbalanced intake; be safe, be aware. Speak to your physician before beginning your course of homemade kadha's understand the role of each ingredient and the frequency at which it is to be had; don't be reckless with these.

-- with IANS inputs