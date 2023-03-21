Are you always constipated? Eight serious diseases that could be a sign

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Are you always constipated? These eight serious diseases could be a sign

Constipation is a common condition that affects many people at some point in their lives. The condition can occur due to various reasons, including low-fibre diet, dehydration, lack of physical activity, certain medications, hormonal imbalances, and underlying medical conditions. Here are eight diseases that could be the root cause of constipation.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): IBS is a chronic condition that affects the large intestine and causes abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation or diarrhoea. The exact cause of IBS is unknown, but stress, diet, and other factors can trigger symptoms.

Parkinson's disease: Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system, leading to tremors, muscle rigidity, and difficulty with movement. However, constipation is often one of the early signs of Parkinson's disease, even before motor symptoms develop.

Hypothyroidism: A condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones, can also cause constipation. The thyroid hormones play an important role in regulating metabolism, and a lack of these hormones can slow down the digestive system, leading to constipation.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS): Multiple Sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system, can also cause constipation. MS can disrupt the signals that control the muscles in the digestive system, leading to a variety of gastrointestinal problems, including constipation.

Diabetes: A condition in which the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, can also cause constipation. Diabetes can damage the nerves that control the muscles in the digestive system, leading to slow bowel movements and constipation.

Colon cancer: Colon cancer, a type of cancer that develops in the colon or rectum, can also cause constipation. Colon cancer can cause a blockage in the colon, leading to difficulty passing stool and constipation.

Diverticulitis: A condition in which small, bulging pouches develop in the lining of the digestive system. Diverticulitis can cause inflammation and blockages in the colon, leading to constipation and other digestive problems.

Endometriosis: Endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, can also cause constipation. Endometriosis can cause scar tissue to form, leading to blockages in the colon and constipation.

Chronic constipation could be a sign of a more serious underlying condition. If you are experiencing constipation, it is important to consult with your doctor to determine the cause and appropriate treatment. By identifying and treating the underlying condition, you can improve your digestive health and overall well-being.

