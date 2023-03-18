Amla juice to Strawberry; drinks with vitamin C that pump up your iron levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drinks with vitamin C that pump up your iron levels

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in our body's overall health. It helps boost our immune system, acts as an antioxidant, aids in the absorption of iron, and helps produce collagen. Inadequate intake of vitamin C can lead to various health problems, including iron deficiency. Iron deficiency in turn leads to anemia, fatigue, weakness, and other related symptoms. Here are the vitamin C-rich drinks that can help combat iron deficiency.

Orange juice: Oranges are a rich source of vitamin C, which helps increase the absorption of iron in the body. Drinking a glass of orange juice with iron-rich foods can enhance the iron absorption rate. A cup of orange juice provides around 124 mg of vitamin C, which is more than the recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

Lemon water: Lemon is a citrus fruit that is high in vitamin C and has natural acids that help the body absorb iron more efficiently. Drinking lemon water every day can help increase the body's iron levels and fight anemia.

Amla juice: Amla juice is another vitamin C-rich drink that can help boost the immune system and aid in the absorption of iron. Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a superfood that contains a high amount of vitamin C. Drinking amla juice regularly can improve iron levels and prevent iron deficiency.

Pineapple juice: Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and improves the absorption of iron. Drinking a glass of pineapple juice with iron-rich foods can increase the body's iron levels and prevent anemia.

Strawberry: Strawberries contain high levels of vitamin C, which can help improve iron absorption. Adding spinach to the smoothie can also boost the iron content of the drink and help combat iron deficiency.

Kiwi fruit: Kiwi fruit is another excellent source of vitamin C and can help improve iron levels in the body. Kiwi contains actinidin, an enzyme that helps digest iron and enhance its absorption in the body. Drinking kiwi juice or adding kiwi to smoothies can provide a significant boost of vitamin C and help fight iron deficiency.

