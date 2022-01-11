Activities that put you at most risk of a COVID-19 infection and must be avoided

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CDCGOV activities that put you at most risk of a COVID infection

During the COVID-19 pandemic, health advisories issued have time and again emphasised on not stepping out until 'absolutely necessary' since one is at the most risk of catching an infection at a public place. However, moving out is sometimes a necessity than a desire. Various studies have also revealed how one can keep themselves as safe as possible when in public. Some of the precautions include wearing face masks at all times, regular sanitisation, social distancing, avoiding crowded areas among others.

As we try to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from the deadly infection, you must bear in mind a few outdoor activities that put you at most risk of a COVID infection and must be avoided at all costs.

As per the Virus Watch Study, the risky activities which have increased the transmission of COVID-19 infection over the past two years are: going outside for shopping, leaving home for work, using public transport, eating at restaurants, playing sports, going to indoor and outdoor parties.

Shopping accounted for the highest proportion of infections acquired outside the home. The study warns that people who go outside to shop, even twice a week, are more likely to contract the infection than others. The COVID-19 virus is primarily spread from person to person among those in close contact, within about 6 feet (2 meters). There are instances of heavy crowding at various shopping locations in India and abroad, the sight of which is sometimes scary.

Other activities like leaving home for work, and public transport use were also key contributors in the transmission of the infection and the rise of COVID cases. Participating in sports, both indoors and outdoors, was also associated with an increased risk of COVID transmission.

As per the data obtained from the study non-household outdoor activities like using a car shared with someone outside the household, eating at an indoor restaurant, café or canteen, going to indoor and outdoor parties also lead to transmission of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the study deduced that there is no good evidence of increased risk of COVID infection from attending cinemas, theatres, concerts or indoor sports events or availing beauty services.

Some of the other low-risk outdoor activities are picnics and drive-in movie theatres, as per the USA-based health organisation CDC.