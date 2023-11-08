One coffee please! 7 science-based benefits of coffee on National Cappuccino Day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Coffee plays an important role in repairing broken DNA

Today is National Cappuccino Day and its main objective is to promote coffee production. This day is dedicated to coffee drinkers. Drinking coffee is beneficial for health, however, consuming excessive amounts of coffee has adverse effects on health. Many researches have revealed that consumption of coffee reduces the risk of cancer. People who drink coffee have less risk of liver cancer. A person who drinks coffee regularly has less risk of liver cancer. However, it depends on the consumption of how many cups of coffee a person drinks in a day. Let's know about other benefits of coffee.

According to experts, drinking coffee daily reduces the risk of Parkinson's disease. Apart from this, the consumption of coffee provides relief from stress and the brain also becomes active. Many researches have revealed that drinking coffee daily reduces the risk of Alzheimer's too. It also provides relief from dementia. Daily consumption of coffee increases memory power. It also proves beneficial in type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, and liver-related diseases. Coffee plays an important role in repairing broken DNA. Drinking black coffee daily provides energy to the body. Also, the consumption of coffee boosts metabolism. Coffee is a calorie-free beverage that can help maintain a healthy weight. It is rich in caffeine which can stimulate metabolism increase your energy levels, and suppress appetite. It is well known that caffeine stimulates our nervous system. This stimulation can help increase adrenaline levels in the blood. This hormone is known as fight-or-flight, which prepares your body for intense physical exertion. We usually hear that caffeine helps increase your blood pressure but this is not true. Regular consumption of coffee may increase blood pressure but this effect may diminish over time. Studies show that regular consumption of coffee can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. ​

