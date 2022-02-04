6 reasons to monitor your daily drinking water consumption

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How much water should a woman drink a day?

Water is extremely vital to your body. In fact, without it, the majority of the functions like temperature regulation and nutrient breakdown won’t take place. Drinking more water comes with amazing benefits. Unfortunately, people only drink water when they’re thirsty, meaning they only get the bare minimum of benefits.

So, if you’re bad at drinking water, it’s best to start by tracking the amount. Most doctors recommend 2-3 litres across the entire day. It’s best to break it down in terms of glasses and simply keep a track of your hydration levels.

How does this help?

Here are 6 amazing reasons why you should monitor your daily drinking water consumption.

1. It helps maintain energy levels

You may actually be experiencing low energy levels. Consistent dehydration can affect your brain and even more. For example, have you ever felt fatigued and sluggish? Or does it seem familiar?

Just drinking more water can give you that extra burst of power and energy to go about your day.

Now, who wouldn’t want extra energy?

2. It helps you focus

While you may not realise just how fatigued you are, your brain gets to experience it first hand.

After all, water is critical for your brain to send electrical messages to your cells. This means when your brain is exhausted, your muscles won’t move efficiently, your eyes get droopy and your brain is in survival mode.

Your brain basically won’t have the energy to allocate to anything other than running critical functions. So, you won’t be able to focus and concentrate on the task at hand, even if you wanted to.

Now for a crazy fact, even mild dehydration can impair memory and brain performance.

So, you best get ready to track your water consumption. You can journal or even use a drink-water app.

3. It enhances your physical performance

With dehydration affecting the brain, it’s not surprising that it can affect your overall physical performance.

If you don’t get enough water, it could result in slower muscle recovery which essentially affects your performance.

It’s important to consume a lot of water and stay hydrated before your workout. Especially as you’re going to lose a large number of fluids during intense activity.

4. It helps your mood

Ok, now although this one may seem far-fetched, it’s really not. Dehydration can make you super cranky.

So, if you feel irritated and have a persisting headache, then you should probably down a glass of water. Maybe you’ll end up feeling better and super refreshed.

5. It helps lose weight

Disclaimer time: You will still need to eat healthily and work out. Water alone will not help you reduce weight.

But it does contribute to the process.

Water, in addition to being calorie and fat-free, can help you burn resting calories. It adds to the metabolic process and it amazingly suppresses your appetite. So, you won’t be overeating.

6. It helps you maintain beautiful skin

Did you know that your skin is full of water? Collagen, the protein that keeps your skin firm and elastic is highly dependent on water.

As you can imagine, lack of water can make your skin look dry and wrinkled. So, if you want to maintain healthy and supple skin, you better get to drinking H2O.

Water is essential for the proper functioning of your body. Additionally, it helps with mood, focus, and much more. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to drink water only when you’re thirsty. Try to stick to the daily prescribed amount and start by tracking your consumption to maximize the benefits.

(The author is Mr Vijender Reddy Muthyala,Co-founder & CEO, DrinkPrime)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)