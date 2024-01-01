5 harmful habits that can cause constipation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Harmful habits that can cause constipation

Constipation is a common digestive issue that can be caused by various factors, including lifestyle habits. While occasional sluggishness is normal, chronic constipation can be a sign of underlying issues and deserves attention. Recognising and addressing harmful habits can play a crucial role in preventing and alleviating constipation. In this article, we will explore five habits that may contribute to constipation and discuss ways to promote better digestive health.

Inadequate water intake:

Your digestive system needs water to function properly. When you're dehydrated, the stool becomes dry and hard to pass, leading to constipation. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially after exercise or during hot weather. Avoid sugary drinks, coffee, and alcohol, which can be dehydrating.

Low-fibre diet:

A diet low in fibre is a common cause of constipation. Fibre adds bulk to stool, softening it and promoting regular bowel movements. Processed foods, refined grains, and a lack of fruits and vegetables can contribute to insufficient fibre intake. Include fibre-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes in your diet to support healthy digestion.

Sedentary lifestyle:

Constipation can result from the digestive system being slowed down by physical inactivity. Regular exercise helps stimulate bowel movements by promoting muscle activity in the intestines. Try to engage in moderate activity for at least 30 minutes every day of the week. Simple activities like walking, jogging, or yoga can make a significant difference in maintaining bowel regularity.

Stress and Anxiety:

Stress and anxiety can exacerbate constipation. High-stress levels may disrupt the natural rhythm of the digestive system, slowing down bowel movements. The gut-brain connection plays a significant role in influencing intestinal function. Managing stress through relaxation techniques, mindfulness, and lifestyle adjustments can positively impact digestive health. Addressing both physical and emotional aspects is crucial for preventing constipation and promoting overall well-being.

Ignoring the urge:

Ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement can contribute to constipation. When the body signals the need to go, it's essential to respond promptly. Delaying bowel movements can lead to increased water absorption in the colon, resulting in harder stools. Establish a regular bathroom routine and prioritise responding to natural urges to prevent constipation.

