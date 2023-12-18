Constipation Awareness Month 2023: Effective ways to tackle this common issue in adults

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Effective ways to tackle constipation in adults.

Constipation is a prevalent digestive ailment that can significantly impact an individual's quality of life. It occurs when bowel movements become irregular or challenging, leading to discomfort and inconvenience. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and effective remedies is crucial for managing this common issue.

Several factors contribute to constipation, with a low-fibre diet being the primary culprit. Fibre adds bulk to stool, facilitating smoother passage through the digestive tract. Inadequate fluid intake, lack of physical activity, and ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement can also contribute to this condition.

When India TV asked about the causes of constipation in adults, Dr Pallavi Garg, Gastrologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi (Chirag Enclave) said, "Certain medications and conditions such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, uremia, and hypercalcemia are known to cause constipation. Colorectal cancer, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diverticulitis, Neurological disorders such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and stroke can also affect bowel function. Multiple organ diseases like amyloidosis, lupus, scleroderma, and pregnancy can contribute to changes in bowel habits inviting constipation. Certain medications, such as pain relievers and iron supplements, may further exacerbate constipation."

"Recognising the symptoms of constipation is essential for early intervention. Infrequent bowel movements, straining during defecation, and a sense of incomplete evacuation are common indicators. Abdominal discomfort and bloating may accompany these symptoms, making it imperative to address the issue promptly."

Increasing dietary fibre by incorporating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can promote regular bowel movements. Staying hydrated is equally crucial, as water helps soften stool and ease its passage. Regular physical activity stimulates bowel function, contributing to a healthier digestive system.

In addition to lifestyle changes, over-the-counter laxatives and fibre supplements can offer relief. However, their use should be approached cautiously, as dependency can develop. Consulting a healthcare professional before using such remedies is advisable. A large number of people are suffering from constipation and find it embarrassing to discuss with the doctor. But, one shouldn’t take it lightly and try to seek medical attention without any delay to determine the underlying cause behind it.



Sometimes it can be a symptom of some underlying disease. So sudden change in bowel habits, constipation associated with blood in stools, unexplained weight loss, low haemoglobin or nutritional deficiencies. Constipation along with pain in the abdomen and vomiting can be a feature of some serious underlying diseases.



Constipation can lead to various complications like swollen and inflamed veins in the rectum (haemorrhoids), tears in the anus lining from hardened stool (anal fissures), infections in pouches formed off the colon wall (diverticulitis), faecal impaction, and damage to pelvic floor muscles leading to urinary leakage (stress urinary incontinence).

"By adopting a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and embracing an active lifestyle, individuals can mitigate the discomfort associated with constipation and maintain optimal digestive health. Please consult your GI health physician if required", said Dr Garg.

ALSO READ: Constipation Awareness Month 2023: Know 6 myths linked to the common health issue

Latest Health News