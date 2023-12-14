Constipation Awareness Month 2023: Know 6 myths linked to the common health issue

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Myths linked to the common health issue.

Constipation is one of the most prominent gastrointestinal disorders. It is a common health issue that causes discomfort for a large number of individuals. Right from children to adults to senior citizens, everyone experiences it at some point in life leading to a decline in overall quality of life and well-being. Constipation is characterized by irregular and infrequent bowel movements that can last for over a week. It is a disorder of the digestive system caused by excessive water absorption from food in the colon. This results in hard stool that moves slowly through the digestive tract, making it difficult to pass. Having fewer than three bowel movements per week is an indication of constipation, and a lower frequency of bowel movements indicates more severe constipation. The warning signs of it are dry, difficult-to-pass stools, the need to strain during bowel movements, an inability to empty the bowels, and a frequency of less than three bowel movements per week. However, according to Dr Dipak Ahire, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Endoscopist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, numerous misconceptions regarding constipation are circulating.

Dispelling myths linked to constipation

Myth #1: Constipation only affects the elderly

Fact: While constipation is more prevalent in women and older individuals, it can impact people of all ages.

Myth #2: Constipation is unavoidable

Fact: Although constipation is widespread, it can cause distress and discomfort. Fortunately, several adjustments can typically alleviate the condition.

Myth #3: Increasing your fibre intake can aid in alleviating constipation in case of many individuals

Fact: Increasing fibre intake or altering the variety of fibre consumed can alleviate constipation for certain individuals. However, for others, this approach may not be effective and could potentially exacerbate the issue. In addition to incorporating more fibre into your diet, maintaining hydration and engaging in physical activity may also contribute to relieving constipation.

Myth #4: Constipation is managed with only fibre, fluids, and medications

Fact: Constipation can be addressed through a variety of methods, not just limited to fibre, fluids, and medications. While these approaches can be beneficial, other options such as pelvic floor physiotherapy or bowel training may also provide relief from constipation.

Myth #5: Constipation is solely caused by a poor diet

Fact: While consuming excessive fatty meats, processed foods, and insufficient fibre can indeed lead to constipation, this condition can also be triggered by various other factors including irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, dehydration, pregnancy, lack of physical activity, and colon cancer.

Myth #6: Holding poop is OKAY

Fact: Ignoring your body's signal to defecate can exacerbate constipation. When the urge arises, remain calm and locate a nearby restroom.

