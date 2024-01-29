Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi condoles demise of ex-Ahmedabad mayor Mukul Shah

Former Ahmedabad mayor Dr Mukul Shah passed away at the age of 74 due to a heart ailment on Sunday, a BJP leader said on Monday. He had undergone angiography at a hospital earlier in the day, said Gaurang Prajapati, BJP leader in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Taking to X, PM Modi condoled the demise of the former mayor. He said, "Saddened by the demise of Dr Mukul Shah. He will always be remembered for his efforts in the development of the city as its mayor and for his efforts towards quality education. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and condolences to his family."

Shah, 74, died around 8.30 pm at his house. He was elected as municipal councillor in 1980 and 1987 and served as the mayor of Ahmedabad in 1991-92.

He was also appointed the pro-vice-chancellor of Gujarat University in 2012 and 2014 and was made the chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak. Shah was an MBBS and MD (obstetrics and gynaecology) and served as a registrar and professor of the AMC-run NHL Medical College.

(With inputs from PTI)

