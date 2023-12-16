PM Modi condoles demise of Kuwait's ruling emir, govt announces one-day state mourning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Kuwait's ruling emir death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He conveyed his condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."

India announces one-day state mourning on Sunday

The Government of India announced one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ministry of Home Affairs notified that the government of India has decided that there will be a one-day State Mourning on December 17 (Sunday) 17 throughout India in the wake of the demise of the Emir of Kuwait.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Kuwait's ruling emir passes away

Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 86, according to state-run media on Saturday. Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital for an unspecified illness last month after which the oil-rich country had been waiting for news on his health.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television said.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Kuwait's emir after the death of his 91-year-old predecessor Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who was known for his policies of diplomacy and peacemaking. Before this, Sheikh Nawaf served as Kuwait's interior and defence minister. His advancing age led to speculations that his tenure would be short.

After his death, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, believed to be the world's oldest crown prince at 83, is in line to take over as the leader of the country. An official successor is yet to be announced.

Kuwait, which houses some 4.2 million people which is slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves. It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein, hosting some 13,500 American troops in the country, as well as the forward headquarters of the US Army in the Middle East.

