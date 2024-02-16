Friday, February 16, 2024
     
  4. Gujarat: Three migrant labourers killed during illegal mining operation, two arrested

Gujarat: Three migrant labourers killed during illegal mining operation, two arrested

All of the labourers hailed from Rajasthan and were working in Gujarat's Carbocell mine when they died, according to officials. After the incident, the police swung into action and arrested two people accused of illegal occupation of the mines.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Surendranagar Published on: February 16, 2024 21:08 IST
Gujarat, illegal mining, labourers killed
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Surendranagar: Three mining labourers digging a pit for illegal mining operations died due to suspected asphyxiation in Devpara village in Gujarat's Surendranagar on Thursday. The labourers were mining in the Carbocell mine, officials said, and all of them hailed from Rajasthan.

After the incident, the police swung into action and arrested two people accused of illegal occupation of the mines. Later, on the direction of District Collector KC Sampath, all pits dug for illegal mining were filled by workers from the Revenue department.

"Around 1200 illegal mines have been demolished by the administration so far and during further inspection, mines being dug by migrant labourers were found illegal and filled up," the district collector said while confirming the deaths of three labourers.

(with ANI inputs)

