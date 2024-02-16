Gujarat: Three migrant labourers killed during illegal mining operation, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Surendranagar: Three mining labourers digging a pit for illegal mining operations died due to suspected asphyxiation in Devpara village in Gujarat's Surendranagar on Thursday. The labourers were mining in the Carbocell mine, officials said, and all of them hailed from Rajasthan.

After the incident, the police swung into action and arrested two people accused of illegal occupation of the mines. Later, on the direction of District Collector KC Sampath, all pits dug for illegal mining were filled by workers from the Revenue department.

"Around 1200 illegal mines have been demolished by the administration so far and during further inspection, mines being dug by migrant labourers were found illegal and filled up," the district collector said while confirming the deaths of three labourers.

(with ANI inputs)