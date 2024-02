Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Gujarat's Kachchh region on Thursday. No reports of any damage have surfaced so far.

On Wednesday, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Ladakh region, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres in Leh at 5.39 am.

More to follow...