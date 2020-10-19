What is high security registration plate: Benefits, How to apply

Image Source : PTI Center has mandated all vehicles sold in the country to have a high-security registration plate (HSRP).

The government has mandated all vehicles sold in the country to have a high-security registration plate (HSRP). The HSRP's are approved by the state authorities and affixed by dealers and private vendors as well. The concerned authority issue an HSRP after the vehicle owner provides information like engine number and chassis number. The decision to make HSRP mandatory is a crucial step in preventing counterfeiting and checking thefts.

What is HSRP?

As per the government's directive, vehicle owners should get HSRP affixed as early as possible. The plate comprises a chromium-based 20 mm X 20 mm hologram of Ashoka Chakra. The hologram is in blue on the top left corner. The plate also carries a 10-digit PIN. The PIN is printed at the bottom left corner. It has been made mandatory by the government for all new and existing vehicles. In case of a theft, the plate can help track vehicles.

The hot-stamped film on the numerals and letters bear the inscription INDIA.

Benefits of HSRP

The high-security registration plate comes with numerous benefits. It is easy to tamper with the conventional and old number plates. But HSRP comes with non-removable snap-on locks. These plates are difficult to replace. In case of a theft, the HSRP can help in tracking the vehicle.

How to get HSRP number plates?

According to the government's directive, vehicles sold after April 2019 will come with HSRP. The dealer provides the plate and the cost will be included in the price of the vehicle.

Those having vehicles registered before April 2019 need to contact automobile dealers or government authorized HSRP vendors to obtain HSRP. They will require to pay a marginal amount.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that it debar vehicle owners without HSRP from services like applying for NOCs, new permits, change of address and ownership, fitness papers, duplicate RCs, etc.

