Warren Buffett: 11 Interesting Facts About Oracle of Omaha

One of the successful investors of all time, Warren Buffett's net worth is $82.4 Billion. Buffet, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc turned 90 on Sunday. This billionaire from Omaha is known for his simplicity. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Buffett is world's sixth richest billionaire. On His 90th birthday, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway announced that his company has acquired a slightly more than 5% stake in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies. The companies are Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., and Sumitomo Corp. Based on Friday’s closing prices for the trading houses, a 5% stake in each would be valued at roughly $6.25 billion.

11 interesting facts about the 'Oracle of Omaha':

Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than 60 companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen. Buffett is the son of a U.S. congressman and he first bought stock at age 11 and first filed taxes at age 13. He's promised to donate over 99% of his wealth. So far he has given more than $41 billion away. In 2010, he and Gates launched the Giving Pledge, asking billionaires to commit to donating half their wealth to charitable causes. Buffett owns relatively few stocks. However, those he owns, he tries to hold “forever,” such as Johnson & Johnson, Kraft, Wells Fargo, and The Coca-Cola Company. He had famously said, “I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for 10 years." In June 2006, Warren Buffett announced his plan to give away 85% of his wealth to charity. He has long said his intention is to "do good" rather than hoard his money for himself and his family. Over 80 percent of the shares will go to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The other 20 percent of the shares were divided among foundations headed by Buffett’s three children, Susan, Howard, and Peter, as well as to the foundation set up to honor his late wife, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation. Buffett still lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for $31,500 in the Dundee-Happy Hollow Historic District of Omaha, Nebraska where he was raised. Buffett says that he has everything he needs in that house. His house does not have a wall or a fence. Buffett has a large interest in playing bridge. He plays bridge online at least four times a week, fellow billionaire Bill Gates plays online under the name "Chalengr" and Buffett goes under the name "T-Bone". He claimed that his best investment was not made by purchasing a stock or a business, but a book titled “The Intelligent Investor” written by Benjamin Graham in 1949. He states that the book changed his life dramatically.

