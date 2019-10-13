Railways Tatkal Reservation: Paytm also allows you to book Tatkal ticket online; details inside

Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2019 11:47 IST
Railways Tatkal Reservation: Good news! Now book Tatkal tickets through Paytm; details inside

Railways Tatkal ticket through Paytm: Great News! Now you can book Tatkal tickets through Paytm after 30 minutes from the opening of bookings. IRCTC has made it simple for travelers to book their railway tatkal tickets using Paytm. According to the rule, maximum of only four passengers per PNR can be booked for Tatkal tickets.

Railways Tatkal ticket through Paytm | Timings for booking

Paytm Tatkal booking opens for the selected trains at 10 am for AC classes and for non-AC classes at 11 am, one day in advance of the date of journey.

Railways Tatkal ticket through Paytm | How to book 

1. Login to your Paytm account through app or paytm.com

2. Enter origin and destination

3. Enter your travel date

4. Select your Train

5. Select the Quota as 'Tatkal' and click on 'Book' button

6. Provide the passenger details

7. Select the preferred berth for your travel

8. Make the payment for the tickets using e-banking, payment wallet, credit/debit card once you are at the payment gateway

9. Take a print out of your e-ticket

