How to book Indian Railways Tatkal ticket: Find out all details inside

How to book Indian Railways Tatkal ticket: Charges for online tatkal booking...and everything else

WHAT IS TATKAL SCHEME:

Indian Railways offers a train ticket booking facility for individuals travelling on an urgent basis, on the online ticketing site of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Travellers can reserve or book train tickets under Tatkal ticket booking scheme at 10:00 am for air-conditioned (AC) classes and at 11:00 am for non-AC classes, a day before the actual date of journey. Tatkal tickets can be booked online from the official website of IRCTC i.e. irctc.co.in or from any railway reservation centre. Railway ticketing agents and the web agents of IRCTC are restricted from booking Tatkal tickets during 10:00 am and 12:00 pm every day, IRCTC said.

It is a ticketing program introduced by Indian Railways, for booking railway tickets at very short notice. The Indian Railways introduced it in all forms of reserved classes on almost all trains in India. Bookings can be made in both online and offline mode.

ONLINE TICKET BOOKING, INDIAN RAILWAYS TATKAL BOOKING FARES:

As per announcement made in the Railway Budget 2013-14, the Tatkal Charges have been revised as below.

The Tatkal Charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10% of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes

CHARGES FOR BOOKING TATKAL RAILWAY TICKETS:

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for Charge (in km) Second (Sitting) 10.00 15.00 100 Sleeper 100.00 200.00 500 AC Chair Car 125.00 225.00 250 AC 3 tier 300.00 400.00 500 AC 2 tier 400.00 500.00 500 Executive 400.00 500.00 250

Tatkal tickets will be issued for actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train.

The same Tatkal berth/seat may be booked in multiple legs till preparation of charts. At the time of preparation of charts, unutilized portion may be released to the General RAC/Waiting list passengers.

Tatkal facility is also available in Executive Class of Shatabadi Express trains also, by earmarking 10% of the accommodation available i.e. 5 seats per coach.

Tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC Classes and 11 AM for NON-AC Classes on One days in advance actual date of journey excluding date of journey.

No duplicate Tatkal tickets shall be issued. Duplicate Tatkal tickets shall be issued only in exceptional cases on payment of full fare including Tatkal charges.

At the time of Tatkal ticket booking no need to furnish identity proof, Only one passenger needs to produce any one of the following proof of identity in the original during the journey-

Voter Photo identity card issued by Election Commission of India. Passport PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department. Driving Licence issued by RTO. Photo identity card having serial number issued by Central/State Government. Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognized School/College for their students. Nationalized Bank Passbok with photograph. Credit cards issued by banks with laminated photograph. Unique Identification Card "Aadhaar". Photo identity cards having serial number issued by Public Sector Undertaking of State/Central Government, District Administration, Municipal bodies and Penchant Administration.

ONLINE TATKAL TICKET BOOKING: THINGS TO KNOW

For internet booking for Tatkal tickets, the passenger shall enter the identity proof type and number, which is to be used for travel. These details shall be printed on the ERS/indicated on the VRM/MRM as well as in the reservation chart.

It will be possible to book a maximum of only four passengers per PNR forTatkal tickets.

The web services agents of IRCTC will be permitted to book only one Tatkal ticket per train per day on the internet.

The facility of change of name is not permitted on the bookings made under Tatkal scheme

Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDRs) are not being issued for waiting list tickets. ​

Here's to know about refund-

No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets/duplicate tatkal ticket.

However, full refund of fare and tatkal charges will be granted on the tickets booked under Tatkal scheme in the following circumstances-

If the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passenger & not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different. If the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel. If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route. In case of non attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class. If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel. In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.

