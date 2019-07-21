 Know why Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) can never record a wrong vote

An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is an electronic device used for recording votes. EVMs came as a replacement to ballot papers and was first used in No. 70 Parvur assembly constituency in Kerala in 1982.
An EVM comprises of a control unit which is placed with the polling officer and a balloting unit which is placed inside the voting compartment.
Know the Electoral Facts of our Nation
- During 2019 Election, a record number of 61.3 crore voters in more than 10 lakh Polling Stations, recorded their votes on EVM Machine and witnessed their votes on the VVPAT.
- Each Machine is checked and sealed in presence of Political Parties and their representatives' sign on the seal.
- All EVMs are allotted to Constituencies and Polling Stations randomly.
- Till nomination, no one can predict which button on the EVM will be allotted to which candidate as candidates are arranged in alphabetical order.
- A serial number of every EVM used at Polling Station is shared with the candidates.
- Before actual Polling starts, a mock poll is conducted in which Polling agents of every candidate themselves vote, see the result on EVM, count 100% VVPAT slip and then only actual poll starts after their certification. During the 2019 election, more than one Crore Polling agents of Candidates certifies the machine themselves.
- After Polling all agents seal and sign the machine and tally the serial number of the machine before counting.
- Only 17 claimed of wrong print in VVPAT - all 17 voted again and proved false.
- 20687 random VVPATs counted and matched with EVM count, Mismatch of total votes found in only 8 VVPATs, Against around 1.25 crore votes counted only 51 votes mismatched (0.0004% of total Vote) - that too due to human error, not machine error.
- EVM has a robust administrative and security protocol which cannot be breached by anyone.
