Image Source : PTI Know why Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) can never record a wrong vote

An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is an electronic device used for recording votes. EVMs came as a replacement to ballot papers and was first used in No. 70 Parvur assembly constituency in Kerala in 1982.

An EVM comprises of a control unit which is placed with the polling officer and a balloting unit which is placed inside the voting compartment.

ALSO READ: Modi attacks opposition for blaming EVMs for defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election

Know why Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) can never record a wrong vote

Know the Electoral Facts of our Nation

During 2019 Election, a record number of 61.3 crore voters in more than 10 lakh Polling Stations, recorded their votes on EVM Machine and witnessed their votes on the VVPAT. Each Machine is checked and sealed in presence of Political Parties and their representatives' sign on the seal. All EVMs are allotted to Constituencies and Polling Stations randomly. Till nomination, no one can predict which button on the EVM will be allotted to which candidate as candidates are arranged in alphabetical order. A serial number of every EVM used at Polling Station is shared with the candidates. Before actual Polling starts, a mock poll is conducted in which Polling agents of every candidate themselves vote, see the result on EVM, count 100% VVPAT slip and then only actual poll starts after their certification. During the 2019 election, more than one Crore Polling agents of Candidates certifies the machine themselves. After Polling all agents seal and sign the machine and tally the serial number of the machine before counting. Only 17 claimed of wrong print in VVPAT - all 17 voted again and proved false. 20687 random VVPATs counted and matched with EVM count, Mismatch of total votes found in only 8 VVPATs, Against around 1.25 crore votes counted only 51 votes mismatched (0.0004% of total Vote) - that too due to human error, not machine error. EVM has a robust administrative and security protocol which cannot be breached by anyone.

ALSO READ: Replace EVMs with ballot papers, demands Mamata Banerjee