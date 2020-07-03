Rs 38,900 crore deal to buy fighter jets from Russia, HAL; missile systems: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The government has approved Rs 38,900 crore worth deal with Russia to buy MiG-29 fighter jets, upgrading over 50 MiG-29s, procuring Su-30 MKI from HAL and for indigenously developing advanced missile, rocket systems. (Representational image)

The government has approved Rs 38,900 crore deal with Russia to buy MiG-29 fighter jets, upgrading over 50 MiG-29s, procuring Su-30 MKI from HAL and for indigenously developing advanced missile, rocket systems amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on Russia visit last week, has given a go-ahead for the proposal for upgrading armed forces to further strengthen Indian Air Force's fighter jet portfolio and missile systems.

India to buy 21 MiG-29 fighter jets, procure 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft from HAL

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India to purchase 22 MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who led the Defence Acquisition Council meeting approved proposals for an approximate Rs 38,900 crore to buy 21 MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia including procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft from HAL to strengthen the armed forces.

Upgradation of 59 MiG-29s

The government has also approved the upgradation of 59 MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia along with the procurement of 21 MiG-29 jets.

21 MiG-29 procurement from Russia, upgradation to cost Rs 7,418 crore

Procuring new MiG-29s fighter jets and upgradation of existing ones will cost India Rs 7,418.

Su-30 MKIs to cost Rs 10,730 crore

Image Source : FILE PHOTO As part of Rs 38,900 crore deal, it also includes the procurement of 12 Su-30 MKIs from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The government will spend around Rs 10,730 crore for procuring 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft from HAL as part of defence portfolio build-up.

Rs 38,900 deal includes indigenously developed 'Pinaka' rocket system

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, WIKIPEDIA Another part of Rs 38,900 crore approval to upgrade the armed forces portfolio is to indigenously develop the Pinaka rocket system.

Another part of Rs 38,900 deal will be to indigenously develop rocket system which will be manufactured in India by the Indian Defence Industry with the participation of MSMEs as prime-tier vendors. The indigenous content in some of these projects is up to 80 per cent of the project cost.

A large number of these projects have been made possible due to the transfer of technology by the Defence Research & Development Organisation to indigenous industry.

Indigenously developed Cruise missile systems and Astra missiles part of Rs 38,900 approval

Long-range land-attack Cruise missile systems and Astra missiles for the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, BMP armament upgrades and software-defined radios for the Indian Army will also be manufactured in India.

The cost of these design and development proposals is in the range of Rs 20,400 crore. Acquisition of new and additional missile systems will add to the fire-power of three services.

Rajnath Singh's meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral relationship, regional issues, and reviewed the India-Russia defence cooperation.

In the midst of India's escalating border row with China, Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Russia on a three-day visit during which he pressed for the timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems and discuss ways to further expand bilateral military ties.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems.

Last year, India made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile systems. Moscow was to begin the delivery of the system by second half of next year.

ALSO READ | PM Modi makes a quick dash to Leh to meet soldiers on forward posts amid Indo-China tension

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage