Does linking of bank account, PAN and other services with Aadhaar make you vulnerable?

We are often caught up with apprehensions where privacy of any kind is concerned. Similarly, linking of Aadhaar has not remain untouched in this regard. Some users may have concerns regarding protection of their personal information when they link their bank account, PAN or other services with Aadhaar. Does that make you vulnerable? Well, here's your answer.

No, you don't have to worry. As your bank information is not shared by the bank with anyone else, no one can have information about your bank account by just knowing your Aadhaar number. Infact, not even entities including UIDAI would have any information about your bank account.

Say, if you give your mobile number at various places and to various authorities such as bank, passport authorities, income tax departments etc. Would the telecom company have access to your bank information, income tax returns, etc? No.

Similarly, when your provide Aadhaar number to various service providers, your detail remains with the respective service providers. No single entity including the Government or UIDAI will have access to any of your personal information spread across various service providers.

