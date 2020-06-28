COVID-19 Prevention: Does taking Zinc multivitamin tablet keep you safe from coronavirus?

Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19 Prevention: Does taking Zincovit daily keep you safe from coronavirus?

COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 1 crore people across the world and killed over 5 lakh. In such dire times, people are looking for any way possible to keep themselves as far away from coronavirus as they can. Some of the most important measures that are being talked of are obviously social distancing, hand sanitisation, wearing a mask amongst other things.

But does taking Zincovit or other multivitamin tablets that have zinc component in them keep you safe from coronavirus? This question has been on people's minds lately.

Zincovit is technically a multivitamin and multimineral tablet. So while it does not directly shield you from coronavirus, it does provide a much-required boost to the immunity system. To put it in simpler terms, Zincovit helps your immunity system keep its guard up to fight any potential threat.

"Scientists and healthcare professionals from prominent medical institutes have been emphasizing on the importance of an optimally functioning immune system to safeguard against the disease. Several clinical nutritionists have also recommended consuming adequate amounts of Vitamin C and D. Zinc is proven to be effective at slowing the rate that similar viruses such as SARS and common cold replicate in the body," said Dr Soumitra Das, Director South Asia - Zinc Nutrient Initiative, International Association in an article written in Economic Times.

Zincovit Tablet is an advanced formula of high concentration of vitamins, essential minerals and Zinc. Zinc has been found to be very important in zincovit for boosting up immunity. Selenium in Zincovit emerges as an effective immune booster which ensures a strong of immunity. Vitamin A promotes healthy cell growth while Vitamin C helps with the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. Zincovit tablets can be used a nutritional supplement and aids in the absorption of calcium by the body as well. Zincovit Tablets recommended as a dietary supplement that provides nutritional support in cardiac, diabetic, tubercular and rheumatic patients as well as those suffering from acute and chronic diseases.

Benefits of taking Zincovit

Helps to increase the appetite

Helps to prevent vitamin and zinc deficiency

Helps to counter the feeling of exhaustion

Useful for women during pregnancy and surgery

Helps to fight immune deficiency disorders

Helps to ensure speedy recovery from illness

(IndiaTVnews.com recommends that you do not take any medicine without consulting your doctor)

