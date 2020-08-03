7 Indian states cut down on their active coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI FILE 7 Indian states lowered their active coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic in India is on the rise. Every day we are witnessing over 50,000 COVID-19 cases which has fed into the anxiety of the people who are worried about the well beings of their loved ones. A glimmer of hope amid these dark times have come from the unprecedented vaccine research that has been going on across the globe, including India. Several vaccine candidates are making great strides into making a final product that provides a shield against the virus which has killed over 6 lakh people world wide.

Another glimmer of hope, which is not being talked about as much, is the increasing number of states that are cutting down on the active COVID-19 cases on daily basis. If we talk about the last 24 hours, there are 7 Indian states who have decreased their active coronavirus cases, even if by a small margin.

As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Tripura saw a downward trend in their active coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, which is India’s worst impacted state by coronavirus, as far as the number of cases is concerned, saw a deduction of 677 cases to bring down the total to 1,48,843.

Delhi, which was once being tipped as the next big COVID-19 hotspot in the country has managed to flatten the COVID-19 spread curve and has been on a downward trend, as far as active cases are concerned, in the last several days. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has seen a decrease of 240 cases. The number of active cases in the national capital now stands at 10,356.

Chhattisgarh has also seen a deduction of 238 active cases, while Sikkim has reduced 12, Tripura 5, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh have both seen a reduction of 2 cases each.

Overall, while 40,000 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus, in the last 24 hours, India's active COVID-19 cases have still gone up by about 11,000.

