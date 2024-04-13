Fact Check: Post shows massive crowd in Rahul Gandhi's election rally | Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Fact Check

India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media with which it is being claimed that this crowd has gathered at the public meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign. However, when we fact-checked this video, we found that it is actually from a program organised by the Christian organisation 'Hosanna Ministries', which is dated March 8, 2024.

What is going viral?

A user named @divyakumaari has shared this video on social media platform X on April 11, 2024. The caption along with this reads, "This crowd in support of Rahul Gandhi will give Modi ji sleepless nights."

Congress's election campaign song is playing in the background of this 22-second video and a huge crowd is visible inside the video. Neither Rahul Gandhi is visible anywhere in the video nor is the Congress flag visible anywhere in the crowd.

When we found this video, the first thing we did was extract some keyframes and reverse search them on Google. In the search results we found a video on Facebook. This video was uploaded on March 11 on a page named Hosanna Fellowship. The first thing we noticed is that some religious music playing in the background of the video. The caption of this video reads, "Glory for Successful completion of 47th International Feast of Tabernacle from Hosanna ministries".

In this video also, the same ground and the same scenes were visible as in the viral video. After this, we searched 'Hosanna Ministries' on Google and a YouTube channel named HOSANNA MINISTRIES OFFICIAL appeared. This video was uploaded here on March 13, 2024.

After this we gathered information about ‘Hosanna Ministries’. From the information given on the official website of Hosanna Ministries, we found that it is a Christian organisation. According to the information given on the website, Hosanna Ministries is located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and is the largest church in India, where more than 50,000 people gather together to worship together at a time.

After digging a little further, we found out that Hosanna Ministries hosts an event called ‘Feast of Tabernacles’ every year in the month of March. The program of the Jewish festival lasts for a week, in which a large number of people come to participate.

What came out in the fact check?

Our investigation revealed that the viral video is not of Rahul Gandhi's rally but of a program of a Christian organisation. Hence, the viral video is misleading.

