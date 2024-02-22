FACT CHECK: Old image of police detaining Sikh man goes viral with misleading claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of old image of police detaining Sikh man circulating with false narrative.

A photograph depicting a police officer dragging a man by his hair resurfaced on social media with misleading captions, falsely implicating supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in mistreating a Sikh individual. However, upon investigation, India TV's Fact Check team discovered that the image dates back to 2020 and captures the West Bengal Police detaining Balwinder Singh, a private security officer, during the BJP's 'Nabanna March' protest.

The context surrounding the image resurfaced amid recent events in West Bengal. On February 20, 2024, the West Bengal Police alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made derogatory remarks, referring to an IPS officer wearing a turban as a "Khalistani." This led to swift legal action against Adhikari, who was involved in protests alongside other BJP workers, with the police officer, SSP Jaspreet Singh, tasked with preventing their visit to Sandeshkhali. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the alleged remark, criticising the BJP's tendency to associate anyone wearing a turban with being a Khalistani.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the post depicting a police officer dragging a man by his hair resurfaced on social media with misleading captions.

India TV did a fact check

The misleading image, accompanied by a caption implicating Rahul Gandhi, was shared on social media, triggering a wave of misinformation. However, a reverse image search conducted by India TV's Fact Check team revealed that the same image was previously posted by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in October 2020. Badal condemned the incident, urging Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the officers involved.

Reports surrounding the incident indicated that during the BJP's protest, Balwinder Singh, a private security guard, was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm. The West Bengal Police clarified that the turban fell off automatically during the scuffle and was not forcibly removed by their officers, as alleged by some BJP leaders.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of West Bengal Police detaining Balwinder Singh, a private security officer.

Conclusion

Subsequently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's gesture of presenting clothing to Balwinder Singh's family during Durga Puja festivities helped ease tensions within the Sikh community. Karamjit Kaur, Balwinder Singh's wife, expressed her gratitude and desire to reciprocate the gesture by gifting a turban to the chief minister. This act of reconciliation, coupled with Banerjee's efforts to address the concerns of the Sikh community, contributed to the resolution of tensions stemming from the incident.

Despite the misleading narrative surrounding the resurfaced image, a closer examination of the events and subsequent developments provides a more accurate understanding of the situation and the efforts made to foster unity and harmony within the community.

