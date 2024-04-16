Fact Check: BJP female worker was not molested in the rally, this VIDEO is from Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of video of molestation of female worker

India TV Fact Check : With just days to go for the general elections, several leaders are holding rallies to campaign for their party. Now, a video has gone viral on social media claiming that during a BJP rally, a female worker was molested by fellow party workers. But India TV Fact Check team in its investigation found that the viral video is of a political party in Pakistan and belongs to the year 2007.

What is the viral news?

A user named @SangeetaBhartiG shared the video on social media platform X on April 11, 2024. The caption of this post reads, "Raise Jai Shri Ram and then put your hands anywhere!!!" The same video is also seen in another similar post shared by X user @Unmai_Kasakkum. This video was shared on April 5, 2024 and its caption read in Tamil, "BJP members who sexually harass women and even women of their own party. BJP always enjoys corrupting the daughters of India. "To save the daughters of India, we can only destroy BJP."

India TV Fact Check

When our team began investigating this video, they came across a post by a user shared another screen recording related to the same video in the comment box below the video shared by @Unmai_Kasakkum seen above. It is seen that the same video has been uploaded on YouTube with a different title. The title of the video shared in the comment box read, "Yousuf Raza Gilani touching breast of Sherry Rehman ppp Rally"

Our team tried to find out the truth behind this video and launched a Google search with the help of keywords. During this process, they came across a 12 year old news of Dainik Bhaskar. The headline of this news read, "Geelani had molested Shari Rehman's private parts in the rally."

This news of Dainik Bhaskar reads, "Yusuf Raza Geelani is seen molesting Pakistani politician and journalist Shari Rehman during a rally. Watching this video shows how Geelani is taking advantage of the crowd to molest Shari Rehman. They are trying to tamper with her private parts."

After this, after searching a little more on Google, the team found the same video which was uploaded on another YouTube channel 16 years ago. This video was uploaded on YouTube channel named bhuttofamily on 20 October 2007. Its title read, "Yousaf Raza Gilani press b***s of Sherry Rehman"

What came out in the fact check?

India TV in its investigation found that the viral video is not related to the BJP but of a 16-year-old rally in Pakistan.