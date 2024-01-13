Who is Shankaracharya? How many are they and their significance in Hindu religion? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The 108 feet tall statue of Hindu saint Adi Shankaracharya (Representational image)

The 8th century Hindu saint Adi Shankara, who was a follower of Hinduism's Advaita Vedanta tradition, had established four mutts (monasteries) across the country. The titles given to the heads of these mutts are known as Shankaracharya, spiritual leaders.

The Shankaracharyas are highly respected spiritual leaders of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and are known for their contributions to the preservation and propagation of Hinduism’s Advaita Vedanta philosophy.

Where are these four mutts situated in India?

The four mutts situated in India are: Jyotir Math (Joshimath, Uttarakhand), Govardhan Math (Puri, Odisha), Sringeri Sharada Peetham (Sringeri, Karnataka), and Dwarka Sharada Peetham (Dwarka, Gujarat).

Who are the four Shankaracharyas?

Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati of Purvaamnaya Govardhanmath Puri Peeth

Sri Bharati Tirtha, Sringeri Sharada Peetham, Karnataka

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Jyotir Math, Uttarakhand

Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati, Dwarka Shardapeeth

What is the significance of Shankaracharya in Hinduism?

Shankaracharyas have a very crucial role to preserve and interpret the sacred Hindu scriptures. They are considered the "supreme authority" in Hinduism and for interpreting Hindu scriptures.

The heads of four mutts are highly respected for their knowledge of the Vedas and their ability to interpret them.

Shankaracharyas are also known for their contributions to the development of Advaita Vedanta, a school of Hindu philosophy that emphasises non-duality and the unity of all reality.

