Why is Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub starrer 'Tandav' trending and what is the controversy all about?

The recently-released web series 'Tandav' which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has found itself embroiled in a controversy. A criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against the OTT platform as well as the makers of the series. Not only this, but FIR was also lodged against Amazon's India head of original content, Aparna Purohit, series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki. The show released on January 15 and featured an ensemble cast including actors like-- Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, and Kritika Kamra amongst others.

For those unversed, the series faced charges of inflaming religious passions over a scene from the first episode. Here's everything you should know about why the series is trending and what is the controversy all about.

Tandav Controversial Scene:

For those who haven't watched the series, people have raise problems over a scene in the very first episode of the series. In the same, Hindu gods and goddesses were presented in an "undignified manner" during its 17th minute and were seen using foul and filthy language, hurting the religious sentiments of people. The same featured Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play dressed up in the attire of Hindu deity Shiv.

Not only this but in the 22nd minute of the same episode as well as at several places in other episodes of the series, there are several dialogues attributable to deities and other characters that have the potential to incite caste anger.

Who raised the objection on Tandav?

BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Sunday said he has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video's series 'Tandav' for ridiculing Hindu deities. "The ministry has taken cognizance of the matter (complaints) and asked Amazon Prime Video to explain," a source in the ministry had said.

Kotak, the MP from Mumbai North-East, said different organizations and individuals have complained that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in the 'Tandav' web series. When contacted about the complaints, Amazon Prime Video PR had said the platform "won't be responding" on the matter.

What Tandav makers said?

After a lot of fiasco was created, the makers on Monday issued an official statement and apologized to everyone. The sorry from the whole cast & crew was shared by the director Ali Abbas Zafar on Twitter with a caption reading, "Our sincere apologies."

The statement read, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav' and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

"The web series 'Tandav' is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of 'Tandav' take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."

Tandav cast:

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Anup Sonii, Neha Hinge, Sandhya Mridul, and Amyra Dastur.

Tandav trailer:

