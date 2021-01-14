Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNILGROVER Tandav: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Time, Trailer, all about Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama

Ab Tandav Hoga! The much-awaited political drama is all to release on January 15 and fans have already declared it as a blockbuster. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode Amazon Original Series is filled with a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others. Based on the fight for power in politics, the fictional drama will stream in more than 240 countries and territories.

The trailer has already created a rave of excitement amongst the fans as it shows the gripping extend to which people can go for the ultimate throne! If you're one of those who is excited Tandav, then here's everything you need to know before you tune into the OTT platform tomorrow.

Tandav: Where and When To Watch

Tandav will be available for all subscribers to watch online on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

Tandav: Release Time

There has been no official announcement made by the makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav regarding the timings but the series might premiere from the early morning.

Tandav trailer:

Don't miss the exciting trailer of Tandav and watch it here:

Tandav songs:

Till now, the makers have released only one song titled 'Dhakka Laga Bukka.' If you haven't seen it here, watch the video below:

Tandav posters:

For quite a few days, the cast has been sharing a lot of posters on their social media handles. Check them out here:

Tandav Synopsis:

The charismatic leader of a premiere political party, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan), feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM after his party wins the (Lok Sabha) elections. Samar’s father, the party patriarch, and the Prime Minister of the country, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is not willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are a few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit the chair. But the chair never comes easy.

A parallel story plays out with the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub) who becomes an overnight youth icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva wants to bring about the change, sway the youth, and overthrow the power pillars. Shiva gets the first taste of power. Shiva and Samar’s lives intersect as national politics meets campus activism. The dance of politics ensues as a series of events expose the inherent deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition, and violence in all the relationships

