Up your New Year's binge watch game with these fantastic web series of 2020

The most asked question around this time every year is, ‘So what is your plan for New Year’s Eve?’ Sadly, this is not the case for 2020. But this year, let us ring in the New Year, with a different kind of party. All you need is three things – A pair of comfortable PJ’s, some wine and some of the best thrillers that this year has seen. Choose from six of the best Voot Select Originals that are currently streaming on the platform. While we all are focusing on crafting some great stories for 2021, lets end the year by watching some great stories with these Voot Select Originals and look forward to some more great content In 2021.

1. Asur

A phenomenal thriller and nominee for the Best Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020, Asur has a stellar 8.4/10 rating on IMDb. The series is a perfect blend of spirituality, practicality, and science and takes you on a journey of Indian mythology and forensic science, through an immersive and gripping storyline. With a crisply detailed script, director Oni Sen ensures that each episode is as riveting as the previous one, making Asur an absolute must watch.

Packed with a bunch of supremely talented actors, each member of the cast of Asur, breathes life into their respective characters. The show marks the web debut of Arshad Warsi, and it is an absolute treat to watch him on screen after a long time and earned him a nomination for the Best Actor (Male – Drama) at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020.

2. Marzi : A Game of Lies

Marzi details the lives of two distressed people, their distorted versions of the truth, some blurred memories, and contrasting perspectives of the same incident will take the viewers on a edge-of the-seat ride of emotions in this intriguing drama Marzi . What Really Happened That Night? Who Is Spinning The Web Of Lies? Can We Really Support Who Claims To Be The Victim?

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Ahana Kumra as lead protagonists, Marzi is the story of one night that changes their lives forever. Set in the hilly terrains of Shimla, the show is a gripping drama that explores a romance gone tragically wrong where both sides seem to have enough to hide and a lot to lose! Marzi also addresses the vital topic of female empowerment, with Aahana at the frontline fighting for the rights of the underrepresented. She bagged a nomination at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her noteworthy performance in the stirring series.

3. The Raikar Case

The Raikar Case is an engaging whodunit with compelling performances, making every minute of it worth watching. Set in Goa, The Raikar Case revolves around the tragic suicide of the youngest member of the Raikar family exposing a path of secret and lies, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and suspects.

The show deftly touches upon how family love can be easily eclipsed by politics and thirst for power. The cleverly moulded flow of the story gives every episode a cliffhanger ending, which will always keep the anticipation levels high. Starring industry stalwart Atul Kulkarni, alongside Neil Bhoopalam & Parul Gulati, The Raikar Case also marked the comeback of actor Ashvini Bhave in a powerful role.

4. Illegal

Illegal is a first of its kind legal drama that takes a brave stand – on the state of law today, and how a few mercenary lawyers and legal eagles attempt to take advantage of it. Is the law only as good as the lawyer you can hire?

India’s answer to Suits and Boston Legal, Illegal is a courtroom drama, emphasizing on the roles of media and politics. The plot depicts two sides of the same coin, showcasing the faces of the law as well as the lawmaker. The show revolves around a young, successful, and passionate lawyer, working with the patriarchal owner of a top-end law firm. The series traces the battle of the young lawyer as she gets caught in a web of twisted coincidences.

Starring Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi and Neha Sharma in lead roles, Illegal is a sleek, edge of the seat thriller which definitely needs to be a part of your binge watch list.

5. The Gone Game

Voot Select’s game changer of 2020, The Gone Game made history in the OTT space this year, by being the first show shot under the complete lockdown.

The show revolves around a tragedy in the Gujral family as their son is declared dead due to the virus. But there is more to it than meets the eye. The show unravels the mystery behind an unfortunate death that takes place during the pandemic-imposed lockdown which changes the life of the family overnight. The show is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and backed with a power-packed cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others.

With a gripping storyline, an extremely unique format, and a great cast, The Gone Game will really up your binge watching game this year.

6. Crackdown

The digital world’s magnum opus, Crackdown is a high-octane action drama/espionage series revolving around the life of a few RAW agents as they plan to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the safety of India. The pacey-narrative, thrilling moments and unbelievable plot twists, Crackdown will always keep you on the edge of your seat.

Starring Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Crackdown marks the directorial web debut of Bollywood filmmaker, Apurva Lakhia. Crackdown is perfect for those who love watching fast paced thrillers with lots of Bollywood ‘masala’.