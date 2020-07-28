Image Source : PROVIDED BY VOOT SELECT The Gone Game First Look: Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar's crime-thriller web show looks intriguing

Actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi are all set to be seen in an edge of the seat thriller, The Gone Game, which will be streaming on Voot Select very soon. The short crime-thriller web series has been shot during the lockdown period amid the COVID19 pandemic. The makers have unveiled the first look of the logo of the show and posters of the three characters played by Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

About the show:

A virus affliction or a planned murder? A tragedy strikes the Gujral family as their son is declared dead due to the virus, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Voot Select’s new original, The Gone Game, unravels the mystery behind an unfortunate death that takes place during the pandemic-imposed lockdown and overnight changes the life of a family.

The show is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Backed with a power-packed cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others. This edge of the seat thriller will hit the platform this July. The Gone Game has been innovatively shot entirely from the confines of the artists’ homes, with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment. With a gripping storyline and an extremely unique format, the show will certainly top the audience binge-watch list.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage